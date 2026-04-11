Iran Sends 86-Member Team For Crucial US Talks In Islamabad; Check Who’s On The List?

Pakistan has unveiled the names of an 86-member Iranian delegation arriving in Islamabad for high-stakes ceasefire talks with the United States, underscoring the scale and seriousness of Tehran’s diplomatic push to address the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Ghalibaf To Lead High-Level Delegation

The delegation is headed by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s Parliament Speaker, signalling the political weight behind the mission.

He is joined by key figures including Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam, and senior security official Ali Akbar Ahmadian.

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Top Security, Economic Leadership Included

The delegation also features prominent policymakers such as Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati and senior nuclear and security negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani.

Other notable members include Kazem Gharibabadi, Majid Takht-Ravanchi and Esmail Baghaei.

The presence of parliamentarians like Abolfazl Amouei and Mohammad Nabavian further highlights the broad political representation.

Beyond Diplomats: Experts And Media Included

In addition to senior officials, the 86-member team includes economists, legal experts, and media personnel indicating a comprehensive, multi-layered negotiation strategy aimed at addressing political, economic, and communication aspects of the conflict.

US Delegation Led By JD Vance

The American side will be led by Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

This marks the most senior US engagement with Iran since John Kerry led negotiations for the 2015 nuclear deal.

Proposals On The Table

The talks are expected to revolve around a 15-point proposal submitted by Washington, with Tehran responding through a 10-point counterproposal.

Key US demands include Iran giving up its enriched uranium stockpile and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Iran, meanwhile, is pushing for control over the strait, potential toll mechanisms, an end to regional military operations, and the lifting of sanctions.