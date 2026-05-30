 Iran Says 'No Final Agreement With US' As Talks Continue On Nuclear Deal, Strait Of Hormuz & Post-Conflict Terms | Video
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HomeWorldIran Says 'No Final Agreement With US' As Talks Continue On Nuclear Deal, Strait Of Hormuz & Post-Conflict Terms | Video

Iran Says 'No Final Agreement With US' As Talks Continue On Nuclear Deal, Strait Of Hormuz & Post-Conflict Terms | Video

Iran has confirmed that no final agreement has been reached with the Iranian Foreign Ministry stating talks with 🇺🇸 United States are ongoing. Discussions remain focused on ending conflict, with nuclear and enrichment issues not yet addressed in detail. Tensions persist over the Strait of Hormuz, US demands, and post-war conditions following a recent ceasefire.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, May 30, 2026, 07:45 AM IST
Iran Says 'No Final Agreement With US' As Talks Continue On Nuclear Deal, Strait Of Hormuz & Post-Conflict Terms | Video
Iran Says 'No Final Agreement With US' As Talks Continue On Nuclear Deal, Strait Of Hormuz & Post-Conflict Terms | Video | File Pic

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that no agreement has been finalised with the United States yet and the exchange of messages between the two sides is continuing.

Baghaei made the remarks in a telephone interview with state-run IRIB TV, after US President Donald Trump outlined conditions for a deal with Iran and said he would soon make a decision, reports Xinhua news agency.

Baghaei reiterated that Iran's current focus in the negotiations "is on ending the war."

"We have no talk on details of the issues pertaining to Iran's uranium enrichment or enriched uranium at this stage," he said.

Speaking about the possible re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz, Baghaei said future management of the strait "concerns only Iran and Oman."

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Earlier in the day, in a social media post, US President Donald Trump outlined his demands, saying, "Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb."

"The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions. All water mines (bombs), if any, will be terminated," Trump said, noting that the US naval blockade "will now be lifted."

He also said Iran's enriched uranium stockpiles will be unearthed by the United States in coordination with Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency and destroyed.

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In terms of the financial compensation for the war demanded by Iran, Trump said, "No money will be exchanged, until further notice."

Iran, the United States, and Israel reached a ceasefire on April 8 after 40 days of fighting.

Over the past weeks, the two sides have reportedly exchanged several proposed plans outlining conditions for ending the conflict through Pakistani mediation. They are reportedly working to finalize a memorandum of understanding.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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