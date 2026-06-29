Iran Says $6 billion In Qatar Funds To Be Released | File Pic

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday said $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets held in Qatar would be released, even as negotiations with the United States faced fresh challenges following attacks across the Persian Gulf over the weekend.

Pezeshkian is the highest-ranking Iranian official to publicly refer to the release of the funds held in Qatar, a key mediator in the negotiations with Pakistan. However, US officials have maintained that no frozen Iranian assets have been released so far.

"Based on the plans made, USD 6 billion out of the total USD 12 billion of Iranian resources in Qatar will be released and returned to the country, and necessary follow-ups are being carried out," Pezeshkian was cited by the state-run IRNA news agency as saying. The remarks appeared intended to reassure the Iranian public about the interim deal.

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