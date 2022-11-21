Iran protests: Two actors detained after appearing in public without hijab

Iranian actress Hengameh Ghaziani | Twitter

Tehran: Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi - two prominent actors in Iran have been detained for 'provocative' social media posts as a crackdown on anti-hijab protesters continues in the Islamic Republic, as reported by the state-run IRNA news agency.

The two prominent actors have expressed solidarity with the protest movement and removed their head scarves in public in an apparent act of defiance against the regime, state media reported on November 20.

Iran is facing one of its biggest and most unprecedented shows of dissent following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman detained by the morality police allegedly for not wearing her hijab properly.

L'actrice iranienne Hengameh Ghaziani hier : « C'est peut-être mon dernier post. Je veux que vous sachiez que peu importe ce qui m'arrive, je serai aux côtés du peuple iranien jusqu'à mon dernier souffle. »

Elle a été arrêtée aujourd’hui.#Iran #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/R84ZslYik7 — Farid Vahid (@FaridVahiid) November 20, 2022

Hengameh Ghaziani, the 52-year-old movie star, is a vocal critic of the crackdown on protesters. She was arrested for inciting and supporting the "riots" and for communicating with opposition media.

In the video, which appears to have been filmed in a shopping street, shows, Ghaziani bareheaded, facing the camera without speaking, and then turning around and binding her hair into a ponytail.