Iran Parliament Tables Strait Of Hormuz Bill Amid Renewed US Tensions Over Strategic Waterway | X - PTI

Iran's Parliament has begun work on a bill concerning the Strait of Hormuz, the head of its security committee said on Tuesday, as tensions escalated with the United States over control of the strategic waterway.

VIDEO | Iran: Iranian MPs to present bill in their Parliament on Strait of Hormuz, says Security Committee Chief.



Source: AFP/PTI (Only to use in India)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/P0vTWvYULK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 14, 2026

"Last night, coinciding with the downing of US drones, the 'Strategic Action for the Security and Sustainable Progress of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf' bill was formally introduced in Iran's Parliament," Ebrahim Azizi wrote on X.

"We remain steadfast in defending our red lines, particularly regarding the management of the Strait of Hormuz," he added. "This is the first step; subsequent measures are forthcoming."

Last night, coinciding with the downing of U.S. drones, the ‘Strategic Action for the Security and Sustainable Progress of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf’ bill was formally introduced in Iran’s Parliament.



We remain steadfast in defending our red lines, particularly… — ابراهیم عزیزی (@Ebrahimazizi33) July 14, 2026

Dispute over control of the strait

The latest confrontation follows renewed fighting between Washington and Tehran last week over disagreements on the management of the vital shipping route, raising doubts over a framework agreement signed last month to end the Middle East war.

Tehran wants to oversee the Strait of Hormuz and impose fees on vessels passing through it, a proposal strongly opposed by Washington.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States was "taking over" Hormuz and reimposing a blockade of Iranian ports, while proposing a 20% fee on cargo transiting the waterway.

Iran announced on Sunday that it had closed the strait after previously keeping it open during negotiations with the United States aimed at reaching a final agreement to permanently end the war.

Parliament resumes after war

Iran's legislature resumed proceedings on Monday after being suspended when the war broke out in late February.

Parliament is headed by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who also serves as the chief negotiator in talks with Washington, a role that has increased his political prominence in recent months.

Several lawmakers oppose negotiations with the United States and have voiced concerns over Parliament having no role in approving the memorandum of understanding signed with Washington.