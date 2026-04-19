‘Iran Not Seeking To Expand War’: President Pezeshkian Says Actions Are ‘Self-Defense’

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian |

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian has said Iran is not seeking to widen the ongoing conflict in the region, stressing that the country’s actions are purely defensive amid escalating tensions with Western powers.

“Iran is not seeking to expand the war… We have not attacked any country, and under the current circumstances we have no intention of attacking any side. We are only engaged in legitimate self-defense,” Pezeshkian said in remarks that come at a time of growing global concern over the conflict’s potential to spread.

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The statement follows heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran recently imposed restrictions on maritime traffic amid a naval blockade imposed by the United States. Reports indicate that the standoff has disrupted global shipping and increased fears of a broader regional crisis.

Iranian officials have repeatedly defended their actions as responses to foreign pressure, including sanctions and military deployments. Tehran has also reaffirmed its right to pursue nuclear capabilities under international law, amid ongoing disputes with Washington.

Diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions have so far produced limited progress. Talks involving mediators have stalled, with Iranian officials blaming what they describe as “maximalist” demands from the United States for the lack of a breakthrough.

Despite Pezeshkian’s assertion that Iran does not intend to escalate the war, analysts warn that the volatile situation in the Gulf region and continued military posturing on both sides could trigger further confrontation if negotiations fail.