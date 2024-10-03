Iran-Israel War: Everything To Know About Hypersonic 'Fattah 2' And Other Missiles

Iran Launches Over 400 Missiles & Drones On Israel | File

Iran initiated its biggest attack on Israel, sending out 180 ballistic missiles towards the country on October 1, with a majority being stopped by anti-missile systems from Israel, the United States, and Jordan. This recent attack, harsher than the one in April, has heightened tensions in the already unstable Middle East. Iran has a large number of ballistic and cruise missiles of different ranges, with more than 3,000 ballistic missiles reported by US Air Force Gen. Kenneth McKenzie.



The Shahab-3, a missile with a medium range that was used in the Israel attack, was put into operation in 2003 and has the capability to carry a warhead weighing more than a tonne. Iran has unveiled a new missile called the Fattah-1, which is referred to as a "hypersonic" missile travelling at five times the speed of sound. Most of the missiles were successfully intercepted by the defensive systems used by Israel and other forces in the area. This incident showcases Iran's powerful missile arsenal and the continuing Middle East tensions amid an escalating conflict.

Analysts observe that the majority of ballistic missiles reach hypersonic speeds, particularly when they are near their intended destinations. Hypersonic glide vehicles and hypersonic cruise missiles are cutting-edge weapons that are capable of manoeuvring at high speeds in Earth's atmosphere, making them challenging to intercept.



The Fattah-1 missile, equipped with a warhead on a manoeuvrable reentry vehicle, may be able to avoid missile defences as it descends. Although an upgrade from Iran's older missiles, analysts are sceptical that the country would take the chance of deploying it for the first time on October 1. Israel employs various defence systems to defend against diverse threats, like the Iron Dome for rockets and artillery and David's Sling for short- and medium-range missiles.

As per CNN's report, David's Sling, created with US assistance, employs kinetic hit-to-kill interceptors to take out targets as far as 186 miles. IMDO confirmed that the Iron Dome did not intercept the ballistic missiles launched by Iran on October 1 night.



Israel possesses sophisticated missile defence systems, such as the Arrow 2 and Arrow 3, which were created in partnership with the United States. The Arrow 2 utilises fragmentation warheads to eliminate ballistic missiles approaching in the upper atmosphere, covering a distance of 56 miles and reaching a maximum altitude of 32 miles. On October 1st, 2024, Israel intercepted 180 ballistic missiles from Iran.

The Arrow 3 employs hit-to-kill technology in outer space to stop missiles before they reach their intended destinations. In the midst of an assault, the US military deployed 12 anti-missile weapons from Naval destroyers that were equipped with the Aegis defence system. Jordan's military also stopped Iranian missiles. During an earlier assault, Israeli and US fighter jets successfully destroyed Iranian drones that were moving slowly, but stopping ballistic missiles is a more difficult task. The collaboration among Israel, the US, and partners like Jordan is essential in protecting against missile attacks from Iran.

Iran Missile Names And Features

Fattah Hypersonic Missile

The Fattah-1 hypersonic missile was revealed in a ceremony last June with the presence of President Ebrahim Raisi, IRGC leader Major General Hossein Salami, and IRGC aerospace commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

Called Fattah (which means "the opener") by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, it is a solid fuel-powered precision-guided two-stage rocket.

The Fattah-1 is considered a medium-range ballistic missile, with a 1,400 km range and terminal speed of Mach 13 to 15 (16,000 to 18,500 kilometres per hour), which is three times faster than the minimum speed for hypersonic (Mach 5).

Iran attacks Israel's military base | BBC

Ghadr Missiles



The Ghadr missile family, launched in 2005, is a more advanced version of the Shahab-3 medium-range ballistic missile, which has been employed by Iranian military since 2003.

A two-step rocket featuring a liquid-fueled initial stage and a solid-fueled final stage, available in three variations: Ghadr-S covering 1,350 km, Ghadr-H reaching 1,650 km, and Ghadr-F extending up to 1,950 km. The Ghadr missile is around 15.86 to 16.58 metres long, has a diameter of 1.25 meters, and weighs between 15 and 17.5 tonnes in total.

The Ghadr missile has an enhanced warhead design reminiscent of a "baby-bottle," which enhances aerodynamics and accuracy. The updated warhead, along with a more sophisticated guidance system, lowers the circular error probability (CEP) from 2,500 to 100-300 meters.

Iran attacks Israel with over 400 missiles | AFP

Emad Missiles

The Emad missile, based on the Ghadr but with enhanced guidance and precision, was tested and deployed in late 2015. It includes a recently created agile missile head with fins at the bottom, allowing it to navigate towards a goal once it re-enters the atmosphere.

Based on statements from Iranian military authorities, the missile has the ability to guide and control itself until it reaches its target, marking Iran's initial precision-guided missile. The Emad missile runs on liquid fuel, measures 15.5 meters long, weighs 1,750 kg, can reach a distance of 1,700 km, and has a Circular Error Probable of 50 meters.