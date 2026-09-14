Iran-GCC Talks On Strait Of Hormuz Postponed 'In The Interest Of Consensus' As West Asia Tensions Escalate

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Tehran: Diplomatic efforts to ease the disruption to shipping through the strategically vital waterway Strait of Hormuz suffered a setback on Monday after a key meeting between Iran and Gulf countries was postponed amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

The regional meeting, scheduled to take place in Salalah, Oman, was reportedly aimed at discussing arrangements for commercial shipping through the strategic waterway and exploring a plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi announced the postponement late Sunday, saying the meeting had been deferred “in the interest of consensus”. He reiterated Oman’s commitment to dialogue, regional stability and long-term cooperation.

Iran cites regional requests

Iranian state-affiliated media reported that the meeting was postponed at the request of some regional countries, with the decision jointly taken by Iran and Oman. Tehran had earlier said it reached an understanding with Oman on establishing a new maritime route through the strait, according to Akashvani News.

Pressure mounts on shipping

The postponement comes amid mounting pressure on two of the world’s key shipping corridors, the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

Oil prices climb

The developments have also fuelled fresh concerns over global energy supplies, with oil prices climbing again on Monday. Brent crude futures traded above $107 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose above $102.