 Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi Accuses Israel Of Influencing US Policy, Cites TIME Report On Pro-Israel Campaign
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HomeWorldIran FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi Accuses Israel Of Influencing US Policy, Cites TIME Report On Pro-Israel Campaign

Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi Accuses Israel Of Influencing US Policy, Cites TIME Report On Pro-Israel Campaign

Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi accused Israel of running an influence campaign to push the US into "an unwinnable war of choice" and using American taxpayer funds to silence critics. In an X post citing a TIME article, he questioned US concerns over foreign influence. The White House and Israeli officials had not responded to his allegations.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Friday, July 17, 2026, 05:51 PM IST
Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi Accuses Israel Of Influencing US Policy, Cites TIME Report On Pro-Israel Campaign
Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi Accuses Israel Of Influencing US Policy, Cites TIME Report On Pro-Israel Campaign | File Pics

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday accused Israel of waging an extensive influence campaign in the United States, alleging that it is attempting to draw Washington into "an unwinnable war of choice" while using American taxpayer money to suppress domestic critics.

In a post on X, Araghchi questioned US concerns over foreign influence, writing, "Americans are being warned of Foreign Influence. How about the extensive Israeli Campaign to bamboozle the U.S. Administration into an unwinnable war of choice?"

He further alleged that Israel was using US taxpayer funds "to silence any U.S. critics" and concluded his post by saying, "It will all soon unravel."

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The Iranian minister's remarks were accompanied by a screenshot of a TIME magazine article titled, "Trump's Ex-Campaign Manager Is Running An Israeli Influence Operation Targeting the MAGA Base."

Araghchi cited the report as part of his criticism of Israel's relationship with the United States and its role in shaping American political discourse.

The comments come amid heightened tensions in the Middle East and continued diplomatic friction between Iran, Israel and the United States. Tehran has repeatedly accused Israel of seeking to influence US foreign policy, while Israel has consistently rejected such allegations and has long described Iran as a major regional security threat.

Neither the White House nor Israeli officials immediately responded to Araghchi's latest remarks.

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