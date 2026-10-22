'Iran Driving Up Oil Prices': President Donald Trump Targets Tehran Ahead Of US Midterms

US President Donald Trump | File Image

US President Donald Trump on Thursday, October 22, accused Iran of deliberately pushing up oil prices ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, while alleging that Tehran was fabricating reports of attacks and mines in the Strait of Hormuz. He also accused the Iranian government of killing protesters and reiterated his opposition to Iran acquiring nuclear weapons.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Iran is doing everything they can to drive up the price of Oil prior to the U.S. Midterm Election. They are even making up fake hits, mines, and everything else, because more Oil is coming through the Hormuz Strait now than it did even prior to the beginning of the Conflict. They continue to kill protestors, and anyone else that happens to be in their way. It is truly an Evil Regime, and I can only hope the American Public, and the World, understands how EVIL they are! 75,000 protestors lie dead in less than seven months. It is shocking how the World, and the Dumocrat Party, seem not to care. IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, AND THEY WILL NEVER A NUCLEAR WEAPON!!," he wrote.

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Trump blames Iran for rising oil prices ahead of midterms

Trump's remarks come as his administration faces pressure over rising fuel costs in the United States ahead of the midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress. The conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran, which began with US-Israeli strikes on February 28, 2026, has disrupted energy markets and heightened concerns over oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

While Trump blamed Tehran for allegedly seeking to drive up oil prices, his comments did not address the impact of the conflict launched by the US and Israel on global energy markets.

Trump reiterates opposition to Iran's nuclear ambitions

In his post, Trump also accused Iran's leadership of suppressing protests and claimed that 75,000 protesters had died in less than seven months. The figure was presented as Trump's allegation and was not independently verified in the material provided.

He ended his message by repeating his position that Iran must never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon, underscoring the continued tensions between Washington and Tehran amid uncertainty over regional security and energy supplies.