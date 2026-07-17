Iran Claims Major Blow To US Military, Says Fighter Jets Destroyed In Jordan Strike

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Iran on Friday claimed it targeted several US military aircraft stationed in Jordan with ballistic missiles and drones in retaliation for overnight American strikes on multiple locations across the Islamic Republic that reportedly killed at least eight people.

IRGC claims major damage

Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), in a statement, said they had destroyed "several US refuelling aircraft and fighter jets" and caused "serious damage to many more", according to an NDTV report.

They also called on Jordanians to target what it described as "the interests of the aggressive and anti-Islamic Americans" in their country.

The IRGC further claimed to have struck a US special operations command centre at al-Tanf in Syria in retaliation for the killing of Iranian soldiers in Iranshahr, state media reported.

Retaliation threats continue

The latest claims follow another wave of strikes on military and infrastructure targets in southern Iran, including areas near the Strait of Hormuz, by the US. Tehran has vowed retaliation, warning that all American military facilities in the region remain within the range of its missiles and drones.

The development came hours after Jordan's military announced that it had intercepted and shot down three Iranian missiles over its territory

There was no official response from the Syrian government or the US military till the time of publishing this article.

Background to the tensions

Earlier in February, the US military said it had completed a withdrawal from the al-Tanf base positioned at the tri-border confluence of Syria, Jordan, and Iraq.

In March, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa had said that his country would stay out of any conflict unless it came under attack.