Iran blasts Saudi-led coalition's airstrikes in Yemen

Tehran: Iran on Tuesday condemned the recent air raids on Yemen launched by the Saudi Arabia-led coalition, calling on the United Nations to hold the perpetrators accountable for "the criminal move."

Kazem Gharibabadi, the secretary-general of Iran's High Council for Human Rights, made the remarks in a letter to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, the Iranian semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Gharibabadi, also the Iranian judiciary chief's deputy for international affairs, said that the Friday raids on a prison in Yemen killed 100 prisoners and wounded 260 others.

The coalition airstrikes came in response to the earlier attacks with missiles and armed drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen on the targets in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Gharibabadi noted that in January alone, the "coalition of aggression" carried out over 839 airstrikes against the Yemeni civilians and their houses, as well as the country's infrastructure.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition has intervened in the Yemeni war since March 2015, aiming to support the Yemeni government led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi who was forced into exile after the Houthi rebels took over most northern provinces, including the Yemeni capital of Sanaa in 2014.

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 08:15 AM IST