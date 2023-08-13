 Iran: At Least 4 Dead In Shooting At Shrine In Shiraz, One Out Of Two Gunmen Arrested; Visuals Surface
Iran: At Least 4 Dead In Shooting At Shrine In Shiraz, One Out Of Two Gunmen Arrested; Visuals Surface

Iran: At Least 4 Dead In Shooting At Shrine In Shiraz, One Out Of Two Gunmen Arrested; Visuals Surface

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 13, 2023, 10:32 PM IST
article-image

A deadly shooting took place in a Shiite Muslim shrine in Iran on Sunday in which at least four people have died, according to media reports. Two gunmen opened fire inside the Shah Cheragh shrine, one of whom has been arrested but the other remains at large.

"Four people have been killed so far following a terrorist attack by two armed men on the holy shrine of Shah Cheragh" in the city of Shiraz, IRNA reported.

The attack comes a few months after a similar attack which killed 13.

More details awaited...

