Iran Anti-Hijab Protest: Actor Taraneh Alidoosti of Oscar winning film 'The Salesman' arrested |

According to Iranian media, Iran arrested a well-known actor on Saturday after she expressed support for the three-month-old protest movement that was started in response to the death of a woman in detention.

According to the Tasnim news agency, Taraneh Alidoosti, 38, was arrested for posting false and distorted content and inciting chaos.

Her work in the 2016 Oscar-winning picture "The Salesman" is what made her most famous.

The most recent social media update from Alidoosti was made on December 8, the same day that Mohsen Shekari, 23, became the first protester to be put to death by the government.

"Your silence means the support of the oppression and the oppressor." Her post read.

"Every international organisation who is watching this bloodshed and not taking action, is a disgrace to humanity," Alidoosti captioned her post.

Since she was a teen, the actor has played a significant role in Iranian movies. She recently appeared in the movie "Leila's Brothers," which was shown at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

The death on September 16 of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish descent, following her imprisonment for allegedly violating the nation's dress code, has sparked protests that have rocked the Islamic republic.