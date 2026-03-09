Iran Accuses US, Israel Of Plotting Partition To Seize Oil Amid Escalating West Asia Conflict |

Tehran: Iran on Monday accused the United States of seeking to partition the Islamic Republic and seize control of its oil resources as part of its plans amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei alleged that Washington's actions are aimed at gaining illegal control over Iran's vast energy reserves, adding that the objective of the United States and Israel is to violate Iran's sovereignty and weaken the country.

Baghaei claimed that Iran had been engaged in diplomatic efforts and several rounds of negotiations before the escalation of hostilities and stated that the statements made against Iran by the US and Israel were attempting to justify their military actions.

"They aim at partitioning our country to take illegal possession of our oil riches. Even before the US and Zionist entities' belligerent acts started, we were fully engaged in diplomatic efforts and many rounds of talks. They are doing all they can in order to provide justification for their crimes. Their main objective is to violate our sovereignty, defeat our people and undermine our humanity. All these facts are quite clear, and we do not have to elaborate," the spokesperson said.

The Iranian spokesperson further alleged that Washington's broader strategy involves gaining control of global energy resources, including those of Iran and Venezuela.

He added that Iran's focus remains on defending its territory and sovereignty amid what he described as "brutal and ferocious attacks" by its enemies.

"There is no doubt about the designs and objectives of the United States, namely to take illegal and unlawful control of our oil resources; if they believe they will be able to seize control of our oil together with that of Venezuela, now they will be in control of 31 per cent of the whole world's oil resources," he said.

"They have openly stated that they have been engaged in this war to serve Israel, and therefore, the objectives of the United States behind the war on Iran have all come clear to our people. They have become obvious to our people. All our efforts are centred on defending our home soil, defending our territories in the face of these ferocious attacks by the enemies," Baghaei added.

The development comes amid escalated tensions in West Asia, following the killing of 86-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on Iran on February 28. The strikes also killed several senior leaders of the Islamic Republic.

In retaliation, Tehran launched counter-strikes targeting American military bases in multiple Arab countries and Israeli assets across the region. Israel, along with the US, continued its strikes on Tehran, with Tel Aviv widening the conflict to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah and Iranian-backed militant groups.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran's Assembly of Experts, the clerical body responsible for selecting the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic, announced the appointment of the late leader's son, 56-year-old cleric Mojtaba Khamenei, to the position.

The leadership transition marks a significant moment in Iran's political history, as Mojtaba Khamenei becomes the third supreme leader of the Islamic Republic.

