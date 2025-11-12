 Invited By Republican Leader, Netanyahu To Visit New York On Zohran Mamdani’s First Day as Mayor — But Can He Really Arrest Him?
Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist and vocal pro-Palestinian activist, had said during his campaign that he would “honour the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant” against Benjamin Netanyahu.

New York: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to arrive in New York City on January 1, coinciding with the first day in office of newly elected mayor Zohran Mamdani.

The development has sparked debate over Mamdani’s earlier campaign promise to order Netanyahu’s arrest for alleged war crimes in Gaza.

Mamdani’s Promise and ICC Warrant

Mamdani, a democratic socialist and vocal pro-Palestinian activist, had said during his campaign that he would “honour the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant” against Netanyahu. The ICC, in November 2024, accused the Israeli leader of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including “starvation as a method of warfare” and “intentionally directing attacks against civilians.” Israel has denied all allegations.

In an interview with journalist Mehdi Hasan on Zeteo, Mamdani reiterated his stance, stating that as mayor, his responsibility would be to “showcase a model of what politics could be, that we are a city that believes in international law.” When asked about Netanyahu visiting alongside US President Donald Trump, Mamdani said that “someone who has perpetrated a genocide of Palestinians” should not be celebrated.

Legal and Political Hurdles

Legal experts say Mamdani’s power to act on his promise is extremely limited. The United States is not a member of the ICC, meaning the court’s warrants carry no legal authority on American soil. Furthermore, federal law grants Washington exclusive control over foreign affairs, restricting any local attempt to enforce an international arrest.

Mamdani himself admitted the constraints, telling Zeteo, “I’m going to operate within the bounds of the law. I’m not Donald Trump seeking to create my own legal system.”

Netanyahu, invited to New York by Republican councillor Inna Vernikov, has dismissed Mamdani’s threats. At a White House meeting in July 2025, he said he was “not concerned,” while Trump added jokingly, “I’ll get him out.”

