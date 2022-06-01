 
International Sex Workers' Day: History, Significance, all you need to know

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 03:36 PM IST
Representative | Photo: Meena Saraswathi Seshu, Aarthi Pai

International Sex Workers' Day is marked every year on June 2 to give strength to the voices of those involved in sex work.

History

On June 2, 1975, around 100 sex workers in France gathered at Lyon’s Saint-Nizier Church to protest against the criminalisation of their work.

The sex workers occupied the church for eight days after which they were removed by the police

Significance

It is significant as even today, sex workers around the world are struggling to get basic rights.

The day is significant as even today sex workers are struggling to get basic rights. The day acts as a forum to demand equal rights for sex workers.

