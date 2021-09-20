e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 04:33 PM IST

International Peace day to be celebrated on Sep 21: Here's all that you need to know

The theme for this year's Peace Day is all about "Recovering Better for an Equitable and Sustainable World".
Dhea Eapen
A man wears a shirt with a sign combining a peace symbol with the Eiffel tower near the French embassy in Berlin on November 14, 2015, a day after deadly attacks in Paris. The string of coordinated attacks in and around Paris late November 13, 2015 left more than 120 people dead, in the worst such violence in France's history. AFP PHOTO / TOBIAS SCHWARZ |

Every year on September 21, the world celebrates the International Day of Peace, often known as Peace Day. It was part of a unanimous UN resolution established Peace Day in 1981 to create a globally shared opportunity for all humanity to pledge to Peace above all differences and to contribute to the development of a happy society. Around 2001, the United Nations General Assembly decided to declare it a season of nonviolence. Ever since then, the nations on both sides of the border have made it a ritual to practise nonviolence and ceasefire practises 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

International Peace day 2021: Theme

The theme for this year's Peace Day is all about "Recovering Better for an Equitable and Sustainable World". In the face of the pandemic and as we recover, celebrate peace by speaking out against acts of hate online and offline, and by sharing compassion, generosity, and optimism.” -the official website of United Nations said. And so, in Ladakh, the 11th International Peace Conference will be held in partnership with all religious organisations.

Significance of the International Peace Day

The International Day of Peace is celebrated around the world to create awareness on the importance of maintaining peace and at the same time following the rules, and not forgetting to honour individuals who have worked extremely hard and relentlessly to stop war and promote peace.

