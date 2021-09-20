International Peace day to be celebrated on Sep 21: Here's all that you need to know

Every year on September 21, the world celebrates the International Day of Peace, often known as Peace Day. It was part of a unanimous UN resolution established Peace Day in 1981 to create a globally shared opportunity for all humanity to pledge to Peace above all differences and to contribute to the development of a happy society. Around 2001, the United Nations General Assembly decided to declare it a season of nonviolence. Ever since then, the nations on both sides of the border have made it a ritual to practise nonviolence and ceasefire practises 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

International Peace day 2021: Theme

The theme for this year's Peace Day is all about "Recovering Better for an Equitable and Sustainable World". In the face of the pandemic and as we recover, celebrate peace by speaking out against acts of hate online and offline, and by sharing compassion, generosity, and optimism.” -the official website of United Nations said. And so, in Ladakh, the 11th International Peace Conference will be held in partnership with all religious organisations.

Significance of the International Peace Day

The International Day of Peace is celebrated around the world to create awareness on the importance of maintaining peace and at the same time following the rules, and not forgetting to honour individuals who have worked extremely hard and relentlessly to stop war and promote peace.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 04:33 PM IST