International Migrants Day 2021: History, theme, significance and all you need to know

In 2019, the number of migrants globally reached an estimated 272 million, 51 million more than in 2010. Approximately 281 million people were international migrants in 2020, representing 3.6 per cent of the global population.

While many individuals migrate out of choice, many others migrate out of necessity. In the last two years, several migrants have been disproportionately affected due to COVID-19 pandemic.

International Migrants Day is observed on December 4, every year to highlight the role, contributions and challenges faced by international migrants every year.

History

On 4 December 2000, the UN General Assembly (UNGA), taking into account the large and increasing number of migrants in the world, proclaimed 18 December as International Migrants Day.

The day was selected to mark the anniversary of the 1990 adoption by UNGA of the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families.

On September, 14 and 15, 2006, the 132 member states took part in a high-level dialogue conducted by the General Assembly on International Migration and Development.

They reaffirmed a number of key messages and highlighted that international migration was a growing phenomenon and that it could have a positive impact on development in the countries of origin and countries of destination provided that migrants are supported by the right policies.

Theme

Each year, International Migrants Day is commemorated by a specific theme. The International Migrants Day 2021 theme is "Harnessing the potential of human mobility."

Significance

All throughout human history, migration has been a courageous expression of the individual’s will to overcome adversity and to live a better life.

Today, globalization, together with advances in communications and transportation, has greatly increased the number of people, who have the desire and the capacity to move to other places.

Although the new era has created challenges and opportunities for societies throughout the world, it has also served to underscore the clear linkage between migration and development.

Migration draws increasing attention in the world nowadays. The challenges and difficulties of international migration require enhanced cooperation and collective action among countries and regions.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 03:42 PM IST