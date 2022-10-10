International Day of the Girl Child 2022: Significance, theme and all you need to know | Representational Image

For a decade now, we have been marking International Day of the Girl child on October 11. The day, significantly, is to promote awareness about gender equality and equal opportunities for girls. It also focuses on issues girls face across the globe because of their gender.

Girls face issues in sectors like education, nutrition, legal rights, medical care which stem from discrimination. The discrimination also perpetuates violence against them.

The magnitude of these issues were heightened during the pandemic where many women lost access to necessary things necessary for their upkeep.

Theme for IDG 2022

Commemorating the 10th anniversary, the IDG this year will be celebrated along the theme-- Our time is now--our rights, our future.

The theme comes in at a time when the investments for girls rights' is still limited and the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and humanitarian conflict has worsened it.

"Girls around the world continue to face unprecedented challenges to their education, their physical and mental wellness, and the protections needed for a life without violence. COVID-19 has worsened existing burdens on girls around the world and worn away important gains made over the last decade," the United Nations noted.

However, the UN noted that with adversity comes resourcefulness, creativity, resilience. And said that the girls are ready for a "decade of acceleration forward". "It is time for us all to stand accountable – with and for girls – and to invest in a future that believes in their agency, leadership and potential," said UN.

How can you participate

The UN prescribes that you participate by doing the following:

Share human interest stories, videos and blogs of girl changemakers.

Interact with all stakeholders to minimize the inequalities faced by women, girls.

Amplifying commitment to raising awareness about and addressing factors that disadvantage women.