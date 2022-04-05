International Day of Sport for Development and Peace 2022: Aim, History, Activities

The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP is celebrated on 6 April every year. The aim of the day is to recognize the positive role of sport and physical activity in people’s lives.

Historically sports has always helped for the countries to integrate the people of the country. Also rival countries have arranged various sports events like peaceful Cricket, Football matches after war or any clashes to sort out issues among themselves.

The global theme of IDSDP 2022 is, “Securing a Sustainable and Peaceful Future for All: The Contribution of Sport,” the day aim of the day is to promote sport as a tool to advance human rights and sustainable development. Under this theme United Nations is going to address the climate crisis and highlight the importance of reducing greenhouse gas and resolve the client change problem faced by the world.

Why United Nation has chosen sports for development and peace?

As sports is popular among the youth as well as among all the sections of the society. It also contributes in physical fitness and also for the better mental health. For the better relation among countries and maintain the peace sports events also play major role. These are the some of the reason sports has been chosen for development and peace.

International Day of Sport for Development and Peace Activities

United Nations usually tries to identify the positive influence that sport can have on the advancement of human rights, and social and economic development. it arranges various discussion of the experts and online events which can guide other countries to link sports with the development and peace.

Also various activities related to sports can be arranged to promote education, health, social inclusion, youth development, gender equality, peace-building and sustainable development.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 05:46 PM IST