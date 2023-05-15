International Day of Living Together in Peace 2023: Promoting harmony and unity across the globe

The International Day of Living Together in Peace, observed annually on May 16th, promotes the values of unity, harmony, and mutual respect among individuals.

This day originated from a resolution passed by the United Nations General Assembly on December 8, 2017, officially designating May 16th as the International Day of Living Together in Peace. Its purpose is to encourage people worldwide to embrace peaceful coexistence by actively listening to, respecting, and appreciating one another.

The first International Day of Living Together in Peace was observed in 2018.

History

Ever since the end of World War II, the United Nations has been on a mission to work towards world peace. The year 2000 was recognised as "The International Year for a Culture of Peace and from 2001 to 2010, the UN declared it the “International Decade for a Culture of Peace and Non-Violence for Children of the World.”

Significance:

The day holds a lot of significance, as every year the United Nations invites its member countries to come forward and promote reconciliation and unity. This goal of reconciliation and unity can be attained if countries decide to work with communities and leaders to foster feelings of forgiveness and compassion.

