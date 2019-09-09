‘Inspired’ NASA keen on tie-up

Washington: NASA has lauded Chandrayaan-2, saying India's moon mission has "inspired" the US space agency which is keen to jointly explore the solar system with ISRO, a day after the lunar expedition suffered a snag while attempting a historic landing on the uncharted South Pole of the Moon.

"Space is hard. We commend ISRO's attempt to land their mission on the Moon's South Pole," the National Aeronautics and Space Administration said in a tweet.

"You have inspired us with your journey and look forward to future opportunities to explore our solar system together," it said. A senior Trump administration official also praised Chandrayan-2, describing ISRO's efforts as "incredible".

"We congratulate ISRO on their incredible efforts on Chandrayaan2. The mission is a huge step forward for India and will continue to produce valuable data to fuel scientific advancements.

We have no doubt that India will achieve its space aspirations," Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Alice G Wells tweeted.