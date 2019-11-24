Inflation is good for country as it is benefitting the farmers, says Pakistan Minister

Pakistan’s minister of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur has said that inflation is good for Pakistan as it is benefitting the farmers.

The Express Tribune quoted Gandapur saying, "10 crore people in Pakistan are farmers. If prices do not rise, that inflation is also impacting them, the price of oil is increasing, the price of diesel is increasing…As prices increase, those who are benefitting from it are also our brothers. As you know, the prices of potatoes recently fell, which negatively impacted potato farmers, potatoes were sold for Rs 5 per kilo last year…If someone is benefitting from rising prices then it is our farmers, they are the ones growing the tomatoes.”

Gandapur who belongs to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that farmers were benefited by the rise in the prices of vegetables and fruits. The minister further said that it was common for prices to fluctuate adding that it was only the people who would benefit. "Millions of farmers, our brothers, were affected when potato prices fell, "Geo TV quoted him as saying.