Indonesia Earthquake: Powerful 6.7-Magnitude Quake Hits Sulawesi island, Strong Aftershocks Follow | Video | X / @KL_Videos

Palu: A 6.7 magnitude earthquake shook part of Indonesia's Sulawesi island Tuesday and was followed by strong aftershocks.

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Strong shaking in Palu

The initial temblor caused strong shaking lasting more than a minute around Palu, a city of about 400,000 people and the capital of Central Sulawesi province.

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Scattered damage was reported, and several hospitals evacuated patients, some with IV drips, outside as a safety measure. No information on casualties was immediately available.

Damage and initial assessment

The initial quake was centered 43 kilometers (27 miles) east-southeast of Palu, and the U.S. Geological Survey said it was about 10 kilometers (6 miles) deep. The strongest subsequent quake measured 5.2 magnitude. There was no tsunami risk.

Seismic activity in Indonesia

Indonesia is crossed by several seismic faults, and earthquakes and volcanic activity are common.

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Memory of 2018 disaster

Many Sulawesi residents are haunted by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake that devastated Palu city in 2018, setting off 3-metre (10-foot) high tsunami and a phenomenon called liquefaction in which soil collapses into itself. More than 4,000 people were killed, including many who were buried when whole neighbourhoods were swallowed in the falling ground.

2021 Sulawesi earthquake

In January 2021, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake near the city of Mamuju on Sulawesi island left at least 100 people dead, with thousands sleeping outdoors for days out of fear of aftershocks.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)