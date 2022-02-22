India's Consulate in New York celebrates Rajasthani culture

New York (US): The language and cultural heritage of Rajasthan was celebrated with fervour at the Consulate General of India here on the occasion of International Mother Language Day, showcasing the state's rich flavours and vibrant colours.

The Consulate and Jaipur Foot USA organised the special celebration of the language and cultural heritage of Rajasthan on Monday as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' on occasion of the 75th year of India's independence.

Consul General Randhir Jaiswal recalled that Bangladesh had started the initiative to celebrate International Mother Language Day. It was approved at the 1999 UNESCO General Conference and has been observed throughout the world since 2000 on February 21.

He underlined that the people of India, irrespective of their mother tongue, are in some way or the other connected with the diverse and rich languages and dialects spoken across the country.

Jaipur Foot USA Chairman and international convener of Akhil Bharatiya Rajasthani Bhasha Manyata Sangharsh Samiti Prem Bhandari, citing Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, underscored the importance of the mother language in a person's life and children's upbringing and development.

Bhandari requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include Rajasthani and Bhojpuri languages in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution and that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should make Rajasthani as "Raj Bhasha." On the occasion, he also announced that a Jaipur Foot camp will be sponsored by US-based globally renowned physician Dr Subhash Jain in Jodhpur's Khichan village.

Jain, who has been an attending physician at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, where he was the founding chief of the Department of Anesthiology's Pain Service, will be spending over Rs one crore for the camp in which Jaipur Foot fitments, calipers, wheelchairs and tricycles and other health-related equipment will be provided free of cost to the specially-abled.

The camp is aimed at benefiting not just those in need from Rajasthan but from any state across India.

The camp by Jaipur Foot organisation Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti-BMVSS, led by Padma Bhushan D.R. Mehta, will be held on the occasion of the 131st birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar in April this year.

On the occasion, a young Indian-origin girl Riya Dadheech enthralled the audience with her performance of a Rajasthani dance.

Dadheech, through her organisation Purple Paint, sells her artwork and donates all the funds she raises to build toilets in schools in India.

"In these schools, there's a lack of toilet facilities and because of that girls drop out of school" and are not able to pursue their education, she told PTI.

Dadheech has pledged to build about 500 toilets and has so far built 62 toilets working with NGOs in India.

Through the sale of her artwork, she has so far raised about USD 45,000 for the cause- 'Girls, dignity and empowerment.' Bhandari said that a Jaipur foot artificial limb camp was held in Sri Lanka. The limb fitment camp was inaugurated as part of the week-long celebrations to mark 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' - 75 years of India's Independence.

He said this was the 18th camp so far, with others being held in nearly 14 countries, sponsored by the Ministry of External Affairs under the India for Humanity initiative.

The gathering also relished authentic Rajasthani cuisine on the occasion.

