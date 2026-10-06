India's Ambassador Vishwesh Negi Presents Credentials To Iran President Pezeshkian, Vows Stronger Bilateral Partnership | X - India_in_Iran

Tehran, Oct 6: India's new Ambassador to Iran, Vishwesh Negi, on Tuesday presented his credentials to Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian and reiterated New Delhi's commitment to further strengthening the bilateral partnership.

In a statement shared on X, the Indian Embassy in Iran stated, "H.E. Shri Vishwesh Negi presented his credentials as Ambassador of India to the Islamic Republic of Iran to H.E. Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Ambassador reiterated India’s commitment to further strengthening the India-Iran partnership and advancing the vision set out by the leadership of both countries."

Negi assumed charge as India's Ambassador to Iran on September 3. Before joining as Ambassador of India to Iran, he served as Joint Secretary, Oceania and Indo-Pacific, at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

H.E. Shri Vishwesh Negi presented his credentials as Ambassador of India to the Islamic Republic of Iran to H.E. Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.The Ambassador reiterated India’s commitment to further strengthening the India-Iran partnership and advancing the vision set out by the leadership of both countries.جناب آقای ویشوِش نِگی استوارنامه خود را به‌عنوان سفیر هند در جمهوری اسلامی ایران به جناب آقای دکتر مسعود پزشکیان، رئیس‌ جمهوری اسلامی ایران، تقدیم نمود.سفیر هند بار دیگر بر تعهد هند به تقویت هرچه بیشتر مشارکت هند و ایران و پیشبرد چشم‌انداز ترسیم‌شده از سوی رهبران دو کشور تأکید کرد.@MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy — India in Iran (@India_in_Iran) October 6, 2026

Pezeshkian's visit to India

Last month, Pezeshkian visited India to attend the 18th BRICS Summit held in New Delhi on September 12-13. Prior to his departure, Pezeshkian said that he is looking forward to seeing Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Iran very soon.

“Goodbye, my dear friend. I look forward to seeing you in Iran very soon,” the Iranian Embassy stated on X, sharing a picture of Pezeshkian and PM Modi.

Meeting with President Murmu

During his visit, Pezeshkian met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, where they discussed the bond of friendship between India and Iran. President Murmu reiterated India's commitment to the pursuit of enduring peace through dialogue and diplomacy.

“President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr Masoud Pezeshkian met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The two leaders discussed the long-standing bonds of friendship between Iran and India, including our strong cultural and people-to-people ties. The President reiterated India's commitment to the pursuit of enduring peace through dialogue and diplomacy,” the President’s Secretariat stated on X.

Talks with PM Modi

President Pezeshkian held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, where they discussed bilateral ties and the prevailing situation in the region. PM Modi noted that President Pezeshkian’s visit was "more special" as he visited India for the first time.

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“From Bishkek to Delhi, the productive discussions continue. Happy to have met Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, the President of Iran. This visit is more special because it is his first visit to India,” PM Modi posted on X.

“We talked about the India-Iran friendship. We believe that we should move forward with a long-term and win-win strategy. The prevailing situation in the region was also discussed. India remains steadfast in its commitment to the pursuit of enduring peace,” he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)