Indian Truck Driver Kills 64-Year-Old in US Crash, Immigration Status Sparks Outrage | (Photo: X/@BillMelugin_)

A 25-year-old Indian national, Sukhdeep Singh, has been taken into custody by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement after a three vehicle collision in Indiana left a 64-year-old man dead. The crash, which occurred on Wednesday afternoon, has triggered public anger after authorities confirmed that Singh had been living in the United States illegally.

As per a report in The Times Of India, officials said Singh was driving a Freightliner semi truck when he allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of US 36 and County Road 525 East.

Fatal Collision At Busy Intersection

According to investigators, the truck struck a Chevrolet, which then collided with a Chrysler waiting in the left turn lane. The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Terry Schultz, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police reports state that emergency responders arrived within minutes, but Schultz could not be revived. The occupants of the third vehicle sustained injuries that were not believed to be life threatening.

The crash has raised serious concerns about road safety and regulatory oversight.

Questions Over Driving Record

Local broadcaster Angela Ganote of Fox News reported that Singh had accumulated five driving citations in Indiana since 2022. These reportedly included three speeding offences, one case of driving without insurance following a January accident, and a citation for lack of registration.

Ganote questioned how Singh was able to obtain a commercial driving licence despite his record. Authorities have yet to clarify the process through which he secured his CDL.

Records indicate Singh was previously apprehended at the border in 2018 and later resided in New York before moving to New Palestine earlier this year.

Immigration Status Under Scrutiny

Following his arrest, Singh was transferred to ICE custody. Federal officials are now reviewing his immigration history alongside the circumstances of the fatal crash.

The tragedy has reignited debate over immigration enforcement, commercial licensing procedures and accountability on American roads, as a family mourns the sudden loss of a loved one.