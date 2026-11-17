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The United States is witnessing a decline in international student enrolments, with the number of Indian students falling 6% to 3,39,435 in the 2025-26 academic year, amid growing visa uncertainties, changing immigration policies and an uncertain job market.

India, however, continued to remain the largest source of international students in the US for the third consecutive year, ahead of China, which recorded a 4% decline to 2,54,458 students.

International enrolments decline across US universities

According to the Open Doors 2026 report, released on November 16 by the Institute of International Education (IIE), the overall international student population at American universities dropped 3% to 11,46,163. More significantly, fresh international enrolments declined 18% to 2,28,123, indicating a weakening interest among prospective students.

Sharp fall in Indian postgraduate enrolments

The decline was particularly sharp among Indian postgraduate students, whose numbers plunged 34% to 1,16,609. Undergraduate enrolments registered a marginal 1% decline to 39,711. However, the number of Indian students participating in Optional Practical Training (OPT), which allows international graduates to gain work experience in the US, increased 27% to 1,82,201.

Further slowdown indicated by survey

The downward trend is expected to continue. A separate Fall 2026 Snapshot survey covering more than 800 American institutions reported a 9% decline in international student numbers, with new enrolments falling 15%.

Despite the slowdown, 91% of surveyed institutions said recruiting international students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) remained a priority.

Meanwhile, nine of the 25 largest source countries, including Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Vietnam, recorded their highest-ever student populations in the US.

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