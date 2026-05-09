 Indian Sailor Dies After Wooden Cargo Dhow Catches Fire Near Strait Of Hormuz, 17 Crew Members Rescued
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Indian Sailor Dies After Wooden Cargo Dhow Catches Fire Near Strait Of Hormuz, 17 Crew Members Rescued

An Indian sailor died and four others suffered burn injuries after a wooden dhow carrying 18 Indian crew members caught fire and capsized near the Strait of Hormuz on Friday. Seventeen crew members were rescued by a passing vessel. Officials from the Indian Consulate in Dubai met the survivors, while authorities continue investigating the cause of the incident.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, May 09, 2026, 02:09 PM IST
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An Indian sailor lost his life and several crew members sustained injuries after a wooden dhow carrying Indian nationals caught fire near the Strait of Hormuz.

The incident occurred on Friday, with 17 Indian crew members rescued safely. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

The crew members were rescued by a passing vessel operating in the area, according to a Times of India report.

"A wooden dhow, carrying general cargo, with 18 Indian crew capsized yesterday close to the Strait of Hormuz after it caught fire," news agency PTI quoted a source as saying.

"In this incident, one Indian on the dhow died while four received burn injuries. The injured are receiving medical treatment in Dubai and are safe," the source added.

Earlier on Friday night, officials from the Indian Consulate in Dubai met the rescued Indian nationals, another source said. The consulate is also in contact with the owner of the dhow and is extending all possible support to the affected crew members, the sources added.

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