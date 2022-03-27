Indian restaurant in Bahrain shut down after denying entry to woman wearing veil

An Indian restaurant in Middle Eastern country Bahrain's Adliya has been closed by the authorities after it allegedly denied entry to a veiled woman, Gulf Daily News reported.

The restaurant authority has put out an apology statement on social media expressing regret for the incident. The duty manager has been suspended, the authorities said. According to reports, the duty manager is an Indian.

Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) said it has launched an investigation into the incident, a video of which was circulated online.

"We reject all actions that discriminate against people, especially regarding their national identity," the authorities said, reported local media.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 11:02 AM IST