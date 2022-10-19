e-Paper Get App
Indian-origin UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman resigns

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 10:35 PM IST
Indian-origin UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman resigns | Twitter
UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman resigned from her post on Wednesday, taking responsibility for sending an official document from her personal email, while also noting her concerns over the "government's direction" and breaking of pledges, particularly on restricting illegal immigrants.

The Indian-origin Braverman had recently figured in the news for noting that the UK-India FTA would increase migrants from India.

In a letter to Prime Minister Liz Truss, Braverman said that she had sent "an official document from her personal email to a trusted parliamentary colleague as part of policy engagement, and with the aim of garnering support for government policy on migration".

"This constitutes a technical infringement of the rules. As you know, the document was a draft Written Ministerial Statement about migration, due for publication imminently. Much of it had already been briefed to MPs. Nevertheless it is right for me to go," she said.

Braverman further added, "As soon as I realised my mistake, I rapidly reported this on official channels, and informed the Cabinet Secretary. As Home Secretary I hold myself to the highest standards and my resignation is the right thing to do."

