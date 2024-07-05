Indian-Origin Candidates Who Won In Seats In UK Elections

Keir Starmer | X (Keir Starmer)

In the UK general election, significant shifts in parliamentary diversity were seen, marking a milestone in representation, particularly among MPs of Indian heritage. The British Future think tank's analysis had highlighted the potential for a transformative outcome, with ethnic minority MPs expected to occupy approximately 14% of seats in Parliament, a record high.

List Of British-Indian Candidates

The Labour Party's India-origin candidates include Navendu Mishra, who represents Stockport, and Preet Kaur Gill, the first female British Sikh MP and the UK Shadow Minister for Primary Care and Public Health. Gill was re-elected from Birmingham Edgbaston in 2019.

Slough is represented by the first turbaned Sikh Member of Parliament, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi. Seema Malhotra (Feltham and Heston), Valerie Vaz (Walsall South), and Lisa Nandy (Wigan) are among the other Labour MPs. Virendra Sharma, who has served as the representative for Ealing Southall since 1997, declared he will not run for office again in 2024.

Rishi Sunak winning or losing is irrelevant. Indians are now a permanent fixture of British Politics. A record 107 British-Indian Candidates across all parties. Equally distributed across the spectrum too.

British Indian Candidates Running Elections For The First Time

Shama Tatler (Chingford and Woodford Green), Kanishka Narayan (Vale of Glamorgan), Baggy Shanker (Derby South), Uday Nagaraju (North Bedfordshire), Hajira Piranie (Harborough, Oadby and Wigston), Ryan Jude (Tatton) and Primesh Patel (Harrow East). Agarwal was previously the Deputy Mayor of London.

In the UK General Election 2024, a total of 107 British-Indians are vying for the 680 available seats. Some of the winners are:

Shivani Raja | X

Shivani Raja

She defeated former MPs Claude Webbe and Keith Vaz, who ran as Independents, and won the Leicester East seat with the support of the Labour Party. Raja attended Wyggeston, Soar Valley College, Herrick Primary School, and Queen Elizabeth II College in Leicester, where he was born. She obtained her degree in cosmetic science with first-class honours from De Montfort University.

Lisa Nandy

A Labour Party member, Nandy won 19,401 votes with ease to retain her Wigan seat, which she has had since 2014. With 9,852 votes, Andy Dawber, the Reform UK candidate, came in second. On this gloomy night, Henry Mitson, the Conservative candidate, managed a pitiful 4,310 votes. She is the daughter of eminent academic Dipak Nandy, who is well-known for his studies on racial relations in Britain and was born in Kolkata. She has been a Labour Party member and Wigan's representative since 2010.

Kanishka Narayan | X

Kanishka Narayan

Following the victory over former Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns, Labour's Narayan becomes the first Welsh Member of Parliament to come from a minority background. Narayan was born in India and moved to Cardiff when he was twelve years old. On a scholarship, he attended Eton, Oxford, and Stanford before starting a career in government service.

Suella Braverman: | X

Suella Braverman

The politician of Indian descent has emerged victorious in the Fareham and Waterlooville seats. Braverman had inflamed controversy during the previous cabinet reshuffle of the Sunak-led administration when he claimed that protesters supporting Palestine were treated leniently by the Metropolitan Police. However, she was replaced by James Cleverly as interior minister.

Gagan Mohindra | X

Gagan Mohindra

With a total of 16,458 votes, Conservative Party member Gagan Mohindra has won. His closest rival, Sally Symington from the Liberal Democrats, received 12,002 votes, placing her in second place.

Navendu Mishra | X

Navendu Mishra

Navendu Mishra, the sitting Member of Parliament for Stockport representing the Labour Party, has won. Mishra received a mandate from the voters, garnering 21,787 ballots cast in his favour, thus securing his return to Westminster.

Satvir Kaur | X

Satvir Kaur

Satvir Kaur, a member of the Labour Party, won the Southampton Test constituency. She secured her seat with a margin of 15,945 votes. Kaur's success in the Southampton Test follows the tenure of Alan Whitehead, a veteran Labour MP who had represented the constituency for an extended period.

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi | X

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi

The Sikh politician from Slough was re-elected. He expressed gratitude to the people of Slough for re-electing him in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The first-ever Sikh member of the British parliament to wear a turban is Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi.

Preet Kaur Gill | X

Preet Kaur Gill

A member of the Labour Party, Gill was re-elected from Birmingham Edgbaston. Earlier, she has served as the Shadow Minister for Primary Care and Public Health.

Priti Patel | X

Priti Patel

Former home secretary Priti Patel has retained her Witham seat in Essex, taking 37.2 percent of the vote to beat Labour Party candidate into second place.