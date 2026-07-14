Indian-Origin Astronaut Anil Menon Begins Maiden Journey To International Space Station Aboard Soyuz MS-29

Indian-origin NASA astronaut Anil Menon has embarked on his maiden space mission, launching aboard Russia's Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft for an eight-month expedition to the International Space Station (ISS).

The spacecraft lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 8:17 pm on Tuesday, carrying Menon alongside Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina. While it marks Menon's first journey into space, Dubrov and Kikina are both undertaking their second missions. The Soyuz spacecraft is expected to dock with the ISS just over three hours after launch.

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During their stay aboard the orbital laboratory, the three crew members will conduct a series of scientific investigations and technology demonstrations before returning to Earth in 2027.

Menon's mission will focus on research aimed at improving human spaceflight. He is expected to participate in studies examining how the human body responds to prolonged exposure to microgravity, including investigations into blood circulation, vein structure and blood composition. He will also help evaluate a system designed to produce intravenous fluids from the station's drinking water, a technology that could support future crewed missions to the Moon and Mars.

In addition, NASA said Menon will take part in advanced medical demonstrations involving ultrasound procedures assisted by augmented reality and artificial intelligence, helping develop new capabilities for astronauts on deep-space expeditions.

Born in Minneapolis to Indian and Ukrainian immigrant parents, Menon has academic qualifications in neurobiology, mechanical engineering and medicine. He has built a distinguished career combining healthcare expertise with space exploration and joins the growing list of astronauts contributing to international scientific research aboard the ISS.