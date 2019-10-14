Indian-origin Abhijit Banerjee wins Nobel Prize in Economics for study on poverty

Stockholm: The 2019 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences has been awarded to Indian-origin MIT professor Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty", it was announced on Monday.

Banerjee was born in 1961 in Mumbai. He is a Ph.D. from Harvard University and a Professor of Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, an official statement said here.

Duflo, born in 1972, is the second woman and the youngest person to be awarded the Prize in Economic Sciences, the statement added.