Tushar Sharma did not have a criminal record and a limited social circle. | X

The body of a 25-year-old Indian man was found inside a burning car in Canada's British Columbia last month, prompting a homicide investigation.

A burning vehicle was discovered in British Columbia's Langley area on October 29. While extinguishing the fire, human remains were found inside the vehicle, later identified as those of Surrey resident Sharma.

Canada's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is now probing the suspected murder, while the Langley Royal Canadian Mounted Police, forensic teams and the coroners' service are assisting with the investigation.

Authorities Question Family, Friends

Though Sharma did not have an extensive social circle in Canada, authorities are identifying the people he was in contact with before his death. His family and friends are also being questioned.

Attempts are on to construct a sequence of events leading up to his death and the circumstances surrounding it, IHIT spokesperson Sergeant Freda Fong said. Investigators are also looking to establish the number of people involved in the crime and why the vehicle was set on fire.

Targeted Killing Suspected

Although Sharma does not have a criminal record, the motive behind the killing, along with a personal enmity angle, is being probed. According to reports, Sharma was likely targeted specifically.

Details that could help with the investigation, including CCTV footage and information about suspicious activity, are being sought by the police.

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