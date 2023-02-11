Indian man, missing since devastating earthquake in Turkey, confirmed dead

Earthquake in Turkey, Syria: Toll climbs to 9,500; freezing weather hampers rescue operations | File

An Indian engineer succumbed to his injuries in the Turkey earthquake after getting trapped under the rubble, accorinding to media reports.

The 36-year-old man from Uttarakhand had been missing since a 7.8 magnitude earthquake wreaked havoc in Turkey this week.

The body of the man was recovered from under the rubble in Malatya. His family identified the body.

