Indian man, missing since devastating earthquake in Turkey, confirmed dead

The 36-year-old man from Uttarakhand had been missing since a 7.8 magnitude earthquake wreaked havoc in Turkey this week.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 11, 2023, 07:03 PM IST
article-image
Earthquake in Turkey, Syria: Toll climbs to 9,500; freezing weather hampers rescue operations | File
An Indian engineer succumbed to his injuries in the Turkey earthquake after getting trapped under the rubble, accorinding to media reports.

The body of the man was recovered from under the rubble in Malatya. His family identified the body.

article-image

