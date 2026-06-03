Indian Man Dressed As Lord Ram Draws 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants At Grocery  Store In Canada | Viral VIDEO

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Brampton: A video has gone viral on social media showing three individuals dressed as Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, and Lord Hanuman walking inside a grocery store. The clip is not from any store in India but from Canada's Brampton, which shows mostly Indian shoppers pausing their shopping for a moment, smiling and paying attention to the trio.

The video was posted on X with the caption, "Indians take over grocery store in Brampton, Canada, and start chanting Hindu slogans. Literally everyone is Indian."

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Netizens React

The video triggered mixed reactions from netizens. One of the users said, "Shouldn't Indians exist in an Indian grocery store. What's so surprising?"

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"Why they r mocking Lord ram Not a good way to represent God in a grocery store, have same decency & ritual to do such stuff," another user said.

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Another user defended the act, saying,"If the shop owner has allowed then no problem whatsoever. Only some self hating Indians would oppose it."

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"They have brought shame to India," another user said.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"I am all for religious freedoms but in a grocery store…really ? even the predominantly Indian customers in the store look perplexed as to what is happening," another user said.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video has garnered more than 430.6k views on X.