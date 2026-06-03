Indian Man Dressed As Lord Ram Draws 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants At Grocery  Store In Canada | Viral VIDEO

Brampton: A video has gone viral on social media showing three individuals dressed as Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, and Lord Hanuman walking inside a grocery store. The clip is not from any store in India but from Canada's Brampton, which shows mostly Indian shoppers pausing their shopping for a moment, smiling and paying attention to the trio.
The video was posted on X with the caption, "Indians take over grocery store in Brampton, Canada, and start chanting Hindu slogans. Literally everyone is Indian."
Netizens React
The video triggered mixed reactions from netizens. One of the users said, "Shouldn't Indians exist in an Indian grocery store. What's so surprising?"
"Why they r mocking Lord ram Not a good way to represent God in a grocery store, have same decency & ritual to do such stuff," another user said.
Another user defended the act, saying,"If the shop owner has allowed then no problem whatsoever. Only some self hating Indians would oppose it."
"They have brought shame to India," another user said.
"I am all for religious freedoms but in a grocery store…really ? even the predominantly Indian customers in the store look perplexed as to what is happening," another user said.
The video has garnered more than 430.6k views on X.