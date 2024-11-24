 Indian High Commission Organises Consular Camp In Canada Just Weeks After Violence At Another
India-Canada relations are currently under strain after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's allegations on India over pro-Khalistan elements in India. Earlier this month, a consular camp organised in Brampton near Toronto was attacked by Khalistan supporters.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 01:58 PM IST
article-image
A moment during the consular camp held in Canadian city of Montreal on November 23, 2024. | @HCI_Ottawa

High Commission of India in Canada on Saturday (November 23) organized a consular camp in the city of Montreal. The consular camp provided essential services to the Indian community in the area. During the consular camp 100 life certificates were issued.

The Indian High Commission took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to post a few pics from the consular camp.

The latest consular camp came just weeks after India had to cancel such a camp in Toronto following violence at one organized at Hindi Sabha Temple in Brampton, near Toronto. Following violence at the consular camp in Brampton, Canadian authorities expressed their inability to provide security for another one.

The pro-Khalistan elements attacked the consular camp on November 3 and beat up even women and children.

Ties between India and Canada have soured ever since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged last year that 'agents' of Indian government were behind the murder of India-designated pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, Canada.

Trudeau Calls Own Officials 'Criminals' Over Info Leak In Nijjar Murder Probe
article-image

Despite request from India of evidence, Trudeau hasn't provided any. India on its part, has been highlighting over years that pro-Khalistan elements were getting free reign in Canada with authorities doing little to control them.

On Friday (November 22), Trudeau called his own officials 'criminals' over the Nijjar murder.

"We have seen, unfortunately, that criminals leaking top-secret information to the media have consistently gotten those stories wrong,” Trudeau said.

Prominent news outlets have reported recently that information about Nijjar murder investigation was leaked to media by Canadian government officials.

