Indian Embassy Issues UAE Medical Insurance Advisory For Indians, Urges Tourists To Ensure Hospital Bills & Medical Repatriation Are Covered |

Abu Dhabi: Indian missions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday advised Indian nationals planning to visit the country to obtain adequate medical insurance, including coverage for medical repatriation to India, after several cases of people facing huge hospital bills that they and their families were unable to afford.

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The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates issued the advisory, urging Indian nationals residing in the UAE on employment visas or as dependants to ensure that their insurance coverage was sufficient to meet medical expenses.

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“The Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and Consulate General of India, Dubai and Northern Emirates have been receiving several instances of Indian nationals meeting with unforeseen illnesses or medical emergencies resulting in huge medical bills beyond the capacity of the patient or their family members to bear and having inadequate insurance cover,” the advisory stated.

“All Indian nationals who are travelling to UAE for visit or tourism purposes are hereby advised to take adequate and appropriate medical insurance, prior to commencement of their journey, which also covers cashless facilities including the cost of medical repatriation to India in the event of unforeseen medical emergency,” it said.

“Indians residing in UAE on employment visa or as dependants are advised to verify that their medical insurance is adequate to cover all medical expenses in UAE and medical repatriation to India,” it added.

In July, India and the UAE reiterated their commitment to protecting the safety, dignity and well-being of their citizens residing in each other's territories at the 7th Meeting of the India-UAE Joint Committee on Consular Affairs (JCCA).

Held in New Delhi on July 22, the meeting was co-chaired by Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary (CPV and OIA), and Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The JCCA meeting was preceded by technical-level discussions between the two sides on consular matters, labour and mobility-related issues, extradition and mutual legal assistance.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)