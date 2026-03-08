Indian Embassy Issues Advisory In UAE, Urges Nationals Not To Film Security Incidents

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has issued a public advisory urging Indian nationals living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to avoid filming or sharing images of incident sites, restricted zones, or airport areas, warning that such actions could attract strict legal consequences under UAE laws.

Warning Against Sharing Photos And Videos

In its advisory issued on March 8, the embassy cautioned citizens against recording or circulating visuals of sensitive locations, including accident sites and security-related incidents. Authorities in the UAE enforce strict regulations on photographing or filming restricted areas, and violations could lead to legal action.

Advisory After Recent Drone Interceptions

The guidance comes in the wake of recent drone interceptions reported over Dubai and Abu Dhabi. According to reports, defensive systems intercepted the drones mid-air, but falling shrapnel reportedly caused casualties on the ground.

In one incident, debris from the interceptions reportedly resulted in the death of a person in Dubai’s Al Barsha area, while several others were injured. Officials said there were no confirmed direct drone strikes on the cities.

Rising Security Concerns In The Region

The advisory has also been issued amid rising security concerns in the Middle East, with tensions escalating due to threats linked to Iran-backed groups. Authorities in the UAE have heightened surveillance and security measures in response to the regional situation.

Embassy Urges Indians To Follow Local Guidelines

With more than 3.5 million Indian expatriates residing in the UAE, the embassy emphasised the importance of following local safety instructions.

Indian nationals have been urged to stay alert, follow official advisories issued by local authorities, report any suspicious objects or activity, and avoid spreading unverified information or videos on social media.