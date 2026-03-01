Indian Embassy In Muscat Issues Oman Visa Advisory Amid Iran-Israel War

The Embassy of India, Muscat on Sunday issued an advisory outlining visa requirements for Indian nationals travelling to Oman, amid the ongoing conflict between Iran, Israel and the United States.

In a statement, the embassy said that prior obtaining of a visit or tourist visa is mandatory for Indian passport holders entering Oman. Travellers must apply for an e-Visa in advance through authorised travel agents on the website of the Royal Oman Police.

However, visa-on-arrival facilities remain available under specific conditions. Indian passport holders who possess a valid visa or residence permit from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, or Schengen countries can enter Oman for up to 14 days without a pre-arranged visa. They must carry a confirmed return ticket, hotel booking, and valid health insurance.

Additionally, Indian citizens residing in GCC countries, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, and holding valid resident cards are also eligible for a visa on arrival.

The embassy further advised applicants to ensure their passports are valid for at least six months at the time of applying for a visa.

The advisory comes as tensions continue to rise in West Asia, prompting diplomatic missions to update travel-related information for their nationals.