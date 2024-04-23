Indian Culture In Singapore: SIFAS Festival Of Arts 2024 Has highlight Events On April 21, 27, And 28

Leading Indian classical artistes to perform in Singapore for the SIFAS Festival of Arts 2024, being held at Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay. Photo courtesy: SIFAS; Esplanade |

As the Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society (SIFAS) commemorates its 75th year of enriching Singapore’s cultural landscape, it has announced three key highlight events of the much-anticipated SIFAS Festival of Arts, which will be held at Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay on April 21, 27, and 28. The celebration by SIFAS is jointly organised with SIFAS Productions Limited (SPL).

Established in 1949, SIFAS has been a cornerstone of Indian cultural heritage in Singapore, fostering art and cultural appreciation through its diverse disciplines. The year 2024 marks SIFAS’ Diamond Jubilee, a significant milestone for the non-profit organisation committed to nurturing talent and promoting Indian fine arts in the region.

The SIFAS Festival of Arts 2024, in its 20th year, is an iconic event on SIFAS’ cultural calendar, which celebrates the institution’s legacy as the heart and hub of Indian arts in Singapore.

Themed ‘Virasata: Celebrating a Timeless Legacy of Arts’, this year’s festival also serves as a curtain-raiser to SIFAS’ 75th-year anniversary celebrations that will extend throughout the year.

Event details for April 21, 27, 28

- RaGa Sangamam: Carnatic Music Vocal Duet Concert by Ranjani and Gayatri (RaGa Sisters)

With Vittal Rangan on Violin; Delhi Sairam on Mridangam; and S Krishna on Ghatam

RaGa Sangamam, by Ranjani and Gayatri. Photo courtesy: SIFAS; Esplanade |

Date: April 21 (Sunday)

Venue: Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Drive, Singapore 038981

Time: 7pm; Open to: Public

Tickets: SISTIC – https://www.sistic.com.sg/events/raga0424

- Rukmini Kalyanam: Dance Drama by Kalakshetra Foundation in collaboration with SIFAS

Rukmini Kalyanam, by Kalakshetra Foundation and SIFAS. Photo courtesy: SIFAS; Esplanade |

Date: April 27 (Saturday)

Venue: Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Drive, Singapore 038981

Time: 7pm; Open to: Public

Tickets: SISTIC – https://www.sistic.com.sg/events/rukmini0424

- Classical Confluence: Hindustani & Carnatic Jugalbandhi by Jayateerth Mevundi and Abhishek Raghuram

With Karthik Nagraj on Violin; Arjun Kumar on Mridangam; Pandurang Pawar on Tabla; Milind Kulkarni on Harmonium

Vocalist Jayateerth Mevundi. Photo courtesy: SIFAS; Esplanade |

Vocalist Abhishek Raghuram. Photo courtesy: SIFAS; Esplanade |

Date: April 28 (Sunday)

Venue: Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Drive, Singapore 038981

Time: 7pm; Open to: Public

Tickets: SISTIC – https://www.sistic.com.sg/events/classical0424

For the detailed schedule, please visit https://www.sifas.org/sifas-festival-of-arts-2024.html or for further information please contact +65 6299 5929

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)