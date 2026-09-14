Indian American Advocacy Council Condemns Bo French's 'Racist' Post On Brown Students From University Of Texas |

Texas: The Indian American Advocacy Council has strongly condemned Republican Texas Railroad Commissioner candidate Bo French over a social media post targeting a group of brown students at the University of Texas, accusing him of making a racist assumption about their identity based on their appearance. In a post on X, the Indian American Advocacy Council said French looked at a photograph of brown students celebrating their university and immediately labelled them as 'foreigners'.

The Indian American Advocacy Council unequivocally condemns Bo French’s disgusting racist attack on brown students at the University of Texas.



He looked at a photograph of brown students cheering for their university and immediately decided they were “foreigners”



That is racism https://t.co/8qPbDTD4Ty — Indian American Advocacy Council (@IAACouncil) September 13, 2026

"The Indian American Advocacy Council unequivocally condemns Bo French’s disgusting racist attack on brown students at the University of Texas," the organisation said. "He looked at a photograph of brown students cheering for their university and immediately decided they were 'foreigners'. That is racism," it added.

What Is The Row About?

The controversy began after French shared a photograph of University of Texas fans during the university's Saturday night game against Ohio State. The post reportedly triggered widespread criticism, including from members of French's own Republican Party.

I heard UT graduation this year looked like this. I didn’t believe it. The problem is now obviously far worse than anyone imagined. pic.twitter.com/Ys1bql0y4U — Bo French (@bofrench) September 13, 2026

"I heard UT graduation this year looked like this. I didn't believe it. The problem is now obviously far worse than anyone imagined," French wrote on X, before claiming that Americans had been displaced by foreigners. His remarks have prompted accusations that he was questioning the presence of Asian and other brown students at the university based on their appearance.

French Faces Backlash Over Racist Post

Matthew Wilson, a political science professor at Southern Methodist University, said the message conveyed by French's post was unmistakable. "The message here is that the student body at the University of Texas, in Bo French's view, ought to be less Asian," Wilson said, adding that the implication was that the university should be 'whiter' than it is today.

The controversy has also created a rift within the Texas Republican Party ahead of the midterm elections. U.S. Senator John Cornyn described French's post as 'intolerant' and 'racist', while several Republican leaders across Texas have called on him to delete the post.