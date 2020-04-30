India visit reaffirmed commitment to strategic partnership: Donald Trump

New York: While declaring May as Asian American Heritage Month, US President Donald Trump recalled his visit to India as "a demonstration of our nation's enduring friendship with one of the world's largest and most diverse countries".

He said on Wednesday that the visit in February "also reaffirmed that India and the United States are committed to building a comprehensive global strategic partnership grounded in shared interests and common purpose, benefiting both of our countries".

May is celebrated by tradition as Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month to highlight the contributions of people of that descent and to popularise their culture.

Congress also has passed a law recognising May as month honouring those heritages.