India Urges Global Accountability For Pakistan's Alleged Human Rights Abuses In PoK, Rejects Interference Claims | Video | X / PTI

New Delhi: MEA spokesperson Randhir Jasiwal said that India hoped that the international community would hold Pakistan accountable for the “police brutality” and “human rights abuses” that took place in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The spokesperson was reacting to a recent incident where Pakistani forces fired upon protesters belonging to the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) — a civil society coalition that has carried out protests in PoK in the past — on Sunday. Reports suggest that over 30 people were killed and over 200 people were injured.

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Responding to Pakistan’s allegations that there was an Indian role in supporting the JAAC protests, Jaiswal said. “We continue to see a pattern of fake news and videos emanating from Pakistan. This is a desperate attempt by Pakistan to cover up its own failures and divert attention from its human rights abuses.”

Asked if India planned to take up the issue of Kashmiris in PoK at international forums, including the UN, the MEA spokesperson had this to say. “Let me reiterate that the entire Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India,” he said. “The international community is witnessing the brutality taking place there. We expect the international community to hold Pakistan accountable for its misconduct and abuses.”

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The MEA spokesperson was also asked whether India was supporting the lifting of sanctions against the Taliban. The question was in response to a recent statement made by India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, where he stated that the “political reality” in Afghanistan had changed and that the current UN sanctions committee needed to take that into account.

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“We had a meeting yesterday in New York where our Permanent Representative made a statement at the (United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan) UNAMA briefing where he stated that India and Afghanistan are contiguous neighbours,” Jaiswal said. “India and Afghanistan are civilizational partners, and India supports peace, stability, and development in Afghanistan.”

Commenting on the outcome of the recently held talks between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Nepal’s foreign minister Shisir Khanal, Jaiswal said that the talks had covered the “full spectrum of the India-Nepal partnership.” Asked whether ongoing border issues between India and Nepal had figured in the talks, he said that “both sides called for the continuation of the ongoing joint fieldwork related to repair and maintenance of boundary pillars. This is in line with our own approach.” On whether Lipulekh had figured in the talks, the MEA spokesperson stated that India had already clarified its position on this matter.

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The MEA spokesperson also responded to recent tensions between India and Bangladesh on the border areas. Dhaka has accused New Delhi of forced “push-ins” of Bangladeshi nationals from India, while New Delhi maintains deportation takes place in strict accordance within existing bilateral agreements and existing laws in India. “Director General-level talks between the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and India’s Border Security Force (BSF) are currently underway,” Jaiswal said. “Relevant border issues are being discussed between the two sides.”

The MEA spokesperson said that India also gave its thanks to the Omani authorities, as 24 Indians were left stranded after the US Navy attacked a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, which it claimed was breaking the ongoing US-imposed blockade. “The vessel MT Marivaux was disabled off the coast of Oman. Twenty-four Indian nationals were serving as crew members on board. We understand it was a Palau-flagged vessel, and we are aware that there was communication between the ship and the US Navy before the incident,” Jaiswal said.

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“Following the incident, the Indian Embassy in Oman immediately contacted Omani authorities and other stakeholders. All 24 Indian crew members were rescued safely.”

The MEA spokesperson was asked for India’s reaction to the fact that Venezuela’s interim president Delcy Rodriguez met with US ambassador Sergio Gor in Delhi. “We have already briefed you on her official meetings. Venezuela remains an important energy partner for India. Meetings with other stakeholders are a matter between Venezuela and those concerned.”