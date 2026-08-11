India-Ukraine Ties Get Fresh Diplomatic Push As Ambassador-Designate Anjani Kumar Presents Letter Of Credence In Kyiv | X / @IndiainUkraine

Kyiv: India's Ambassador-designate to Ukraine, Anjani Kumar, presented a copy of his 'Letter of Credence' to Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Olexandr Mischenko at the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the two sides discussing ways to further strengthen bilateral relations.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine shared the update on Monday.

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"India's Ambassador-designate to Ukraine, Mr Anjani Kumar, presented a copy of his Letter of Credence to the Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine, HE Mr Olexandr Mischenko, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today. They discussed further strengthening of bilateral relations," the embassy said.

Earlier on July 30, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha. He discussed recent developments related to the Ukraine conflict and ongoing peace negotiations.

Jaishankar, in a post on X, said that he was briefed by his Ukrainian counterpart on the latest developments concerning the Russia-Ukraine conflict that has been continuing for more than four years since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February, 2022.

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"Was briefed on recent developments pertaining to the Ukraine conflict and peace negotiations. India has consistently advocated dialogue and diplomacy between the parties concerned," Jaishankar said.

He also underlined the broader impact of ongoing conflicts across different regions, noting that the current international situation remained fragile.

"Underlined the fragility of the current international situation, with multiple conflicts in different geographies. These are impacting fuel, fertiliser and food security, especially for the Global South," Jaishankar added.

The two ministers agreed to remain in touch.

Sybiha, in a post on X, also confirmed the call with Jaishankar, where he said that he briefed the EAM on the outcomes of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent visit to Washington, where he met US President Donald Trump and exchanged updates on their respective international engagements.

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"As part of our continued dialogue, I had a good call with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. We exchanged updates on our recent international contacts and I briefed my Indian colleague on the outcomes of President Zelenskyy's recent visit to Washington, DC," Sybiha said in his post.

He added that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict was also affecting global energy markets and creating wider instability.

"At the same time, its continued war fuels instability in global energy markets, affecting countries far beyond our region," Sybiha said.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister reaffirmed Kyiv's commitment to achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace and encouraged India to play an active role in peace efforts.

"I reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace and encouraged India to play an active role in peace efforts. We agreed to remain in close contact," Sybiha said.