India To Open Embassy In Timor-Leste: President Droupadi Murmu

Dili [Timor-Leste]: President Droupadi Murmu announced during her address in Timor-Leste on Saturday that India will soon open an embassy in the country as part of the growing India-Timor-Leste friendship.

President Murmu arrived in Timor Leste on Saturday, after concluding her visits to Fiji and New Zealand, in the third leg of her three-nation tour.

President Murmu said that this new embassy will facilitate consular services for Indians living in Timor-Leste and enhance communication between the two governments.

"As a part of our friendship, we will soon open an embassy in Timor-Leste. This will help in streamlining of consular and other services for Indians living in the country. This will also help in improving communication between the governments of both countries," Murmu said while speaking at a State Banquet hosted by President Jose Ramos-Horta of Timor-Leste at Palacio Nobre De Lohane.

"As a part of our friendship, we will soon open an embassy in Timor-Leste. This will help in streamlining of consular and other services for Indians living in the country. This will also help in improving communication between the governments of both countries," Murmu said while speaking at a State Banquet hosted by President Jose Ramos-Horta of Timor-Leste at Palacio Nobre De Lohane.

President Jose Ramos-Horta of Timor-Leste hosted a State Banquet in honour of President Droupadi Murmu at Palacio Nobre De Lohane.

President emphasised upon enhancing India and Timor-Leste ties, and giving the 'Delhi - Dili' connection a boost. She added that India remains committed to partnering with Timor-Leste in its journey towards progress and development.

"India and Timor-Leste's friendship is based on the same views on pluralism and sovereignty. Timor-Leste achieved independence recently. It is demographically young. The challenges faced by this nation are similar to India's," she said.

"Today, Timor-Leste is carving out its own destiny. It is considered one of the most vibrant democracies of Southeast Asia, and this is a testimony to the courage, resilience and bravery of the Timorese people who have achieved this," Murmu said.

She highlighted that India was one of the first countries to recognize Timor-Leste's independence in 2002 and establish political ties with the young nation.

"India was one of the earliest countries to recognize Timor Leste as an independent country in 2002, and in these 22 years, Timor-Leste has stood out as a shining beacon of democracy and pluralism. Sisters and brothers, India was among the first to establish political ties with Timor-Leste," she said.

President Murmu Expresses Gratitude On Being Honored With Timor-Leste's Highest Civilian Award

Murmu expressed gratitude to Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta for conferring the Grand Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, the country's highest civilian award.

"I am grateful to Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta for his candid talks with me. His dedication shows how close he holds India to his heart, and this love for India is of utmost importance to us. His act of conferring the Grand-Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, the country's highest civilian award on Saturday shows his feelings of friendship towards the nation," Murmu said.

She reiterated India's intention to advance this partnership and expressed a desire to continue building strong relationships with Timor-Leste's government and people.