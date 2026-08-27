India, Saudi Arabia Discuss Strategic Partnership & Mutual Interests In Riyadh Meeting | X - KSAmofaEN

Riyadh, Aug 27: India and Saudi Arabia on Thursday discussed various aspects of their historic and strategic partnership, as well as issues of mutual interest.

The discussions took place between India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Vipul, and Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel Al-Jubeir.

"Ambassador Mr Vipul paid a courtesy call today on H.E. Mr. Adel Al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Member of the Council of Ministers, and Climate Envoy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on August 26. They discussed various aspects of the historic and strategic partnership between India-Saudi Arabia and issues of mutual interest. Amb. Vipul looked forward to further strengthening of the multifaceted bilateral relations during his tenure," India's Embassy in Saudi Arabia posted on X.

Bilateral ties discussed

On Tuesday, Ambassador Vipul held a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister for Public Diplomacy Rayed Krimly, with discussions held on bilateral and regional topics of mutual interest.

On August 12, Ambassador Vipul presented a copy of his letter of credentials to the Director General of Diplomatic Corps Affairs, Ali Al-Shehri, at Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia stated, "During the meeting, Ambassador conveyed the greetings of the leadership in India and expressed his commitment to deepening the strong and multifaceted India–Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership."

India-Saudi strategic partnership

On March 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and discussed the conflict in West Asia. He also thanked him for his support for the welfare of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia.

"Spoke with Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman and discussed the ongoing conflict in West Asia. I reiterated India’s condemnation of attacks on regional energy infrastructure," PM Modi posted on X.

"We agreed on the need to ensure freedom of navigation and keeping shipping lines open and secure. Thanked him for his continued support for the welfare of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia," he added.

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Longstanding diplomatic relations

India and Saudi Arabia share close friendly relations reflecting the centuries-old economic and socio-cultural ties. Diplomatic relations were established in 1947.

In April last year, PM Modi was on a State visit to Saudi Arabia. During his visit, PM Modi held talks with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and both leaders co-chaired the second Leaders’ Meeting of the India–Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)