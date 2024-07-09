India Ranks In Top 10 For 'World's Most Affordable Country For Immigrants In 2024': Report

India Ranks In Top 10 For 'World's Most Affordable Country For Immigrants In 2024' | Representative pic

The Expat Insider 2024 survey, conducted by InterNations, drew participation from over 12,000 expatriates across 174 countries, offering a comprehensive view of expat life worldwide. Key areas of assessment included quality of life, personal finance, working abroad, and overall satisfaction levels.

Personal Finance Index

In evaluating the Personal Finance Index, respondents were asked to rate their satisfaction across three main criteria: the general cost of living, their financial situation, and whether their disposable income allowed for a comfortable life. The rankings revealed Vietnam as the most affordable country for expats, securing the top position for the fourth consecutive year. The ranking criteria encompassed factors such as quality of life, digital infrastructure, housing availability, language accessibility, career prospects, salary levels, and job security.

India Ranks In Top 10 For 'World's Most Affordable Country For Immigrants In 2024' | Expat Insider 2024

Top Rankings And Changes

Asian nations prominently featured in the top rankings, with six out of the top ten countries hailing from the region. Vietnam led the pack, followed by Colombia, Indonesia, and Panama. The Philippines and Thailand also secured positions within the top ten, highlighting Southeast Asia's appeal to expatriates seeking affordable living and favorable working conditions.

Brazil's Entry And Other Shifts

A notable change in this year's rankings was Brazil's entry into the top ten, securing the ninth position. This marked Malaysia's drop from the fifth position in 2023 to the eleventh this year, illustrating the dynamic nature of expat perceptions and economic conditions across different regions.

10 Countries With The Best Quality Of Life For Expats:



1.🇪🇸 Spain

2.🇦🇹 Austria

3.🇦🇪 UAE

4.🇶🇦 Qatar

5.🇱🇺 Luxembourg

6.🇯🇵 Japan

7.🇵🇹 Portugal

8.🇩🇰 Denmark

9.🇸🇬 Singapore

10.🇰🇷 South Korea



(InterNations, Expat Insider 2024) — World Index (@theworldindex) July 8, 2024

Regional Insights

Southeast Asia emerged as a standout region, with Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand all placing in the top ten. The affordability and availability of housing were particularly highlighted in these countries. According to Kathrin Chudoba, InterNations' chief marketing officer, Thailand ranked first in housing satisfaction, followed closely by Vietnam, the Philippines, and Indonesia, indicating expats' overall contentment with housing accessibility and affordability in these nations.

Work-Life Balance And Career Dynamics

The survey underscored that for many expats in Vietnam, work-life balance outweighed career advancement opportunities. Less than half of Vietnam's expatriate population (46%) worked full-time, significantly lower than the global average of 57%. This sentiment was echoed by a British expat in the report, emphasizing Vietnam as a stress-free environment compared to more demanding work cultures elsewhere.

Implications and Future Trends

The Expat Insider 2024 survey provides valuable insights into the preferences and experiences of expatriates globally. It highlights not only the economic and practical aspects that expats consider crucial when choosing a destination but also sheds light on broader lifestyle factors such as work-life balance and overall satisfaction. As global mobility continues to evolve, these findings serve as a barometer for countries seeking to attract and retain expatriate talent, emphasizing the importance of affordable living, robust infrastructure, and conducive working environments.